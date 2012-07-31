(Adds quotes, details)
By William James
LONDON, July 31 Kazakhstan's Maiya Maneza won
weightlifting gold in the women's 63 kilogram class, fighting
off Russian world champion Svetlana Tsarukaeva to pile up her
country's third gold medal of the London Games.
Maneza's best lifts in the snatch and the clean and jerk
styles totalled 245 kilograms, a new Olympic record total that
forced Russia's Tsarukaeva into silver medal position.
After sealing the top spot with her first clean and jerk
lift, Maneza then failed two attempts at a 144 kg lift that
would have set a world record, and an overall world record for
the weight class.
"Today I (lifted) 135 kg which was a weak result, I reckon I
can take 144," she said.
A large Kazakh contingent cheered Maneza from the stands,
unfurling a large: "Go ahead Kazakhstan!" banner and waving
sky-blue and golden flags in support.
The victory marks the latest chapter in a running battle
between the Kazakh and Russian lifters after Maneza lost her
world title to Tsarukaeva in 2011.
However, Tsarukeva said she was satisfied with her
performance, having been hampered by an injury to her right knee
in the run up to the competition.
"As long ago as two days I couldn't even walk," she said,
adding that painkilling treatment had enabled her to perform.
Canada's Christine Girard won the bronze, and her country's
first women's weightlifting medal, with a total of 236 kg.
Girard narrowly missed out on a medal at the Beijing
Olympics and said that experience had given her the motivation
to continue and win a medal at the London Games.
"It does make Beijing make sense, because it made me keep
going for (another) four years," she said.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Peter Rutherford)