LONDON Aug 3 Svetlana Podobedova won
Kazakhstan's third weightlifting gold of the London Olympics on
Friday after an epic battle with Russia's Natalya Zabolotnaya in
a head-to-head so close that the medals were decided by the
athletes' bodyweight.
Podobedova's total of 291 kg, sealed with the last lift of
the competition, put her level with Zabolotnaya but because the
Kazakh weighed in with a bodyweight 220 grams lower she was
awarded the gold.
The bronze medal went to Belarusian Iryna Kulesha.
World champion Nadezda Evstyukhina of Russia made a surprise
early exit after she was unable to complete a lift in the snatch
section of the competition.
