(Adds quotes)
By William James
LONDON Aug 3 Svetlana Podobedova won
Kazakhstan's third weightlifting gold of the London Olympics on
Friday after an epic battle with Russia's Natalya Zabolotnaya in
a head-to-head so close that the medals were decided by 220
grams - the difference in their bodyweight.
Podobedova's total of 291 kg, sealed with the last lift of
the competition, put her level with Zabolotnaya but because the
Kazakh weighed in with a lower bodyweight she was awarded the
gold.
The pair broke Olympic records eight times throughout the
competition, with Podobedova ultimately claiming the clean and
jerk record and Zabolotnaya the best snatch. The total, lifted
by both athletes was also an Olympic record.
The bronze medal went to Belarusian Iryna Kulesha.
Podobedova, 26, competed for Russia until 2006 according to
the International Weightlifting Federation website, before
re-entering international competition under the Kazakhstan flag
in 2009.
"This gold is for Kazakhstan. I am grateful I could compete.
In 2008 Russia didn't allow me to go to (the Olympics in)
Beijing but Kazakhstan gave me a chance," she said.
"I don't feel any offences against Russia ..and I want to
thank Russia and Kazakhstan because both countries prepared me
well."
LATE SELECTION
Silver medallist Zabolotnaya initially missed out on
selection for the Olympics after losing to compatriot Nadezda
Evstyukhina at national trials. She was only added to the
Russian squad last week when her team mate Oxana Slivenko was
forced to withdraw for medical reasons.
"One day before the departure of the whole team I was told I
was included in the team and I'm very happy with my silver. For
me, this silver medal means a gold," she said.
World champion Evstyukhina made a surprise early exit after
she was unable to complete a lift at 125 kg in the snatch
section of the competition
"This was the fault of the coach. During the warming up she
(Evstyukhina) couldn't do 125 kg, and she couldn't even do 122
kg and she should have started with a lighter weight," said her
team mate Zabolotnaya.
Athletes need to complete both a snatch and a clean and jerk
lift to post a total, with the highest combined weight taking
the gold.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)