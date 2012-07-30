By William James
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 North Korea maintained their 100
percent men's weightlifting record at the London Games thanks to
a sensational performance by Kim Un Guk who claimed a gold medal
and a world record in the men's 62 kg class.
Despite a gold for Chinese women's lifter Li Xueying in the
58kg class the country's mixed run, in a sport they totally
dominated in Beijing, was compounded by a disappointing fourth
place for men's world champion Zhang Jie.
Zhang also lost his 2008 world record when Kim notched up a
total of 327 kg across the two styles of Olympic lift, adding
one kg to the world's best and matching the highest lift for the
individual snatch style.
Kim, 23, took to the weightlifting platform with a small bow
in front of the barbell, but left the stage leaping and punching
the air to a standing ovation after comfortably seeing off a
field packed with medal contenders.
"The whole country will be happy," he said.
Colombia's Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera took silver with
a total of 317 kg, edging out Irawan Eko Yuli of Indonesia who
managed the same total but was relegated to third because his
bodyweight was higher.
Kim's display followed another gold medal and world-record
breaking performance from compatriot Om Yun Chol in the 56 kg
weight division on Sunday that leaves North Korea's male lifters
with two golds from two - in classes China was expected to win.
STRONG START
China had made a good start to the day when Li Xueying set
two Olympic records on her way to a comfortable victory in the
women's 58 kg category.
Following the exit of Zhou Jun on Sunday, where the
17-year-old failed to complete a lift, Li said her victory
reasserted the Chinese team's strength in the lighter weight
division of the men and women's sport.
"It's true that yesterday our team mates didn't have their
best performance. However I was not affected by their
performances because I know we are a very strong team," Li said.
"Today it is my time to show our strength."
However, China's 10 lifters arrived in London defending
eight Olympic titles won on home soil at the Beijing Games and
after three days of competition, three of those have slipped
away.
Zhang summed up the mood when leaving the arena after his
failed final lift: "I am tired and I want to go home," he said.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)