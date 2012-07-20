* Olympic head Jacques Rogge predicts "great Games"
* Torch reaches London, nears end of 8,000 mile journey
* Officials enthusiastic about organization after negative
headlines
By Karolos Grohmann and Mike Collett-White
LONDON, July 20 Olympic chief Jacques Rogge flew
into London on Friday a week ahead of the opening ceremony and
predicted a "great Games", giving a boost to organisers who have
been on the defensive over a security fiasco, travel disruptions
and even persistent rain.
The biggest single problem in the runup to the July 27-Aug.
12 Games has been the shortage of guards to secure venues, after
the company G4S failed to meet its staffing targets and
thousands of extra soldiers were brought in to fill the gaps.
The Belgian surgeon, overseeing his last Olympics before
stepping down as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president
next year, added that in spite of "some difficulties",
preparations for the greatest show on earth had been sound.
"I believe these will be a great Games," he told Reuters at
the official IOC hotel in central London.
He was equally sanguine about the weather, a favourite topic
of discussion among reporters and members of the public after
some of the wettest months on record.
"It might affect in a minor way scheduling for tennis at
Wimbledon, but other than that I do not see many problems."
His comments will be welcomed by Sebastian Coe, chairman of
the London Olympic organising committee (LOCOG) and a gold medal
winner, who has faced a barrage of questions about a series of
organisational hitches that have dominated headlines in Britain.
Transport delays loom over the event, with border officials
going on strike on July 26 and train drivers in central England
walking out from Aug. 6-8 during the final week of the Games.
Athletes as well as visitors could be caught up in the
disruption, with Australia's cycling team among those due to
arrive in Britain on July 26.
"We are in discussions with LOCOG and they are aware of it,"
said Nick Green, Australian chef de mission.
TORCH ARRIVES
Coe is hoping the arrival of the Olympic torch in the
capital on Friday, when it will be abseiled into the Tower of
London from a helicopter, will help steer the focus away from
disruptions and towards the thrill of sporting contests.
"The torch is arriving in London today, the sport will start
literally hours after the opening ceremony," he said. "That's
what we have spent seven years delivering and I think the teams
have done a pretty good job."
The emotion of competition will be matched by the human
drama behind many athletes competing for medals in 2012.
Some of the biggest names in sport are already in Britain
preparing for their events, including Jamaican Usain Bolt, the
sprinter who stole the show in Beijing in 2008 by destroying the
world 100 and 200 metres records.
Less recognisable but with a story no less compelling,
Libya's small team will compete in judo, swimming, athletics and
weight-lifting although the country's Olympic committee
president was kidnapped by gunmen in Tripoli on Sunday.
On Friday, French athlete Nour-Eddine Gezzar, who had been
selected to represent France in the steeplechase, was
provisionally suspended after failing a dope test.
And Spain's Olympic federation announced that basketball
player Pau Gasol would be the country's flag bearer at the
opening ceremony, replacing Rafa Nadal who was forced to pull
out of the London Games due to injury.
"ENOUGH WHIMPERING"
London mayor Boris Johnson was typically blunt in his appeal
to the public and media to concentrate on the positives.
"Oh come off it, everybody - enough whimpering," he wrote in
the Sun tabloid.
"Cut out the whining. And as for you whingers, put a sock in
it, fast. We are about to stage the greatest show on earth in
the greatest city on earth, and if you believe much of the media
we are all in the grip of paralysing stage fright."
Headlines about the sometimes bumpy road to the opening
ceremony have been concentrated largely in the local press, but
they have also spread further afield.
The German weekly Der Spiegel, in its latest edition
published earlier this week, was highly critical of everything
from the rain to the infrastructure. "London and the Olympic
Games are not made for each other," it opined.
In Britain on Friday, attention turned to the issue of
sponsorship when Coe was asked whether spectators would be
allowed to wear Pepsi T-shirts even though its rival Coca-Cola
is a sponsor.
Coe said he thought this would probably not be permitted,
but LOCOG later clarified his remarks.
"Any individual coming into our venues can wear any item of
clothing, branded or otherwise," said a spokesman. "The only
issue is if large groups come in together wearing clearly
visible branding/marketing."
LOCOG was also called in by Britain's Border Force to check
around 10,000 counterfeit Olympic flags from China seized last
week at Heathrow airport. Estimated to be worth around 100,000
pounds ($156,000), they will now be destroyed.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin, Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in Libya, Julien Pretot in Paris and Toby Davis, Matt
Falloon, Alan Baldwin and Tim Castle in London; Writing by Mike
Collett-White, editing by Tim Pearce)