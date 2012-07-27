(Updates with Queen Elizabeth's address)

* Queen outlines British contribution to Olympics

* Shakespeare, Blake and Beatles feature

* First Games world records fall in archery

By John Mehaffey

LONDON, July 27 Exuberant spectators poured into the maze of sports venues, shops and restaurants in Olympic Park on Friday for a London Games opening ceremony designed to highlight the grandeur and eccentricities of the nation that invented modern sport.

A billion television viewers are expected to watch a performance before an audience of 60,000 in the Olympic Stadium including U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama.

In his final news conference before the Games, International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge paid tribute to the host nation.

"Great Britain was the cradle of modern sport," Rogge said. "You invented modern sport in the second half of the 19th century."

More than 10,000 athletes from 204 countries will compete in 26 sports over 17 days of competition in the only city to have staged the modern Games three times.

Rogge, the most important man in world sport, said even he had no idea who would light the Olympic cauldron at the end of of an extravaganza choreographed by Oscar-winning film director Danny Boyle.

"I don't know. This is one of the best-kept secrets and we have an arrangement with the organising committee," he said. "We need not know, because the more people know, the bigger the danger of a leak."

At a reception on Friday, Queen Elizabeth spelled out the role played by the British royal family after the Olympics were revived in Athens in 1896.

"This will be the third London Olympiad. My great grandfather opened the 1908 Games at White City. My father opened the 1948 Games at Wembley Stadium. And, later this evening, I will take pleasure in declaring open the 2012 London Olympic Games at Stratford in the east of London," she said.

"Over recent months, many in these islands have watched with growing excitement the journey of the Olympic torch around the United Kingdom. As the torch has passed through villages and towns, it has drawn people together as families and communities.

"To me, this spirit of togetherness is a most important part of the Olympic ideal. And the British people can be proud of the part they have played in keeping the spirit alive."

HISTORICAL SNAPSHOT

The opening show, costing an estimated 27 million pounds ($42 million), is inspired by William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest", his late-life meditation on age and mortality.

It will provide a snapshot of British history starting with a depiction of the pastoral idyll mythologised by the romantic poet William Blake as "England's green and pleasant land", degenerating with the Industrial Revolution into "dark Satanic mills".

The performance will conclude with Britain's greatest contribution to 20th-century popular culture, rock and pop music, celebrated in a performance by former Beatle Paul McCartney.

Until the past few days, media coverage has been dominated by security firm G4S's admission that it could not provide enough guards for Olympic venues. Thousands of extra soldiers had to be deployed at the last minute, despite the company's multi-million-dollar contract from the government.

Counter-terrorism chiefs have played down fears of a major attack on the Games, and Prime Minister David Cameron said that a safe and secure Olympics was his priority.

"This is the biggest security operation in our peacetime history, bar none, and we are leaving nothing to chance."

Suicide attacks on London on July 7, 2005, the day after London was awarded the Games, killed 52 people. This year the Games will mark the 40th anniversary of the 1972 Munich massacre, when 11 Israeli Olympic team members were killed by Palestinian militants.

ARCHERY WORLD RECORD

Although no medals will be awarded until Saturday, the women's soccer tournament started on Wednesday, and on Friday South Korean archers set the first world records of the Games.

Their three-man team totalled 2,087 points at Lord's Cricket Ground as Im Dong-hyun, who suffers from severe myopia and just aims at "a blob of yellow colour", broke his own 72-arrow world record with a score of 699 out of a possible 720.

The Games' first medals will be decided in the women's 10 metres air rifle final on Saturday, with the big action coming in the men's road race where world champion Mark Cavendish is favourite to become Britain's first gold medallist.

In the evening, Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte are scheduled to line up for a classic confrontation in the men's 400 metres individual medley final.

Phelps, competing in seven events after winning a record eight gold medals four years ago in Beijing, is bidding to become the first swimmer to win gold in the same discipline three times in a row.

"This is going to be a special race," said Gregg Troy, head coach of the American men's team. "I can't imagine a better way to promote our sport than a race like this on the first day." (Additional reporting by Stephen Addison, Gene Cherry, Guy Faulconbridge, Vincent Fribault, Peter Griffiths, Sara Ledworth)