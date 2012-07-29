(Adds details, quotes)
* Public anger over empty seats at some venues
* Many were told months ago tickets had sold out
* China tops medals table with six golds
* Host nation wins first medal after disappointment
By Karolos Grohmann and Mike Collett-White
LONDON, July 29 Organisers sought to quell
growing public frustration on Sunday over empty seats across
venues at the London Olympics, where China took a commanding
early lead in the medals table and host nation Britain also got
on the board.
The sight of rows of vacant seats at football stadiums,
Wimbledon, the aquatic centre and beyond has angered Britons who
tried and failed to buy tickets in the build-up to the Games
after being told they had sold out.
More empty seats were reported on Sunday including at the
equestrian dressage at Greenwich Park, despite the draw of Queen
Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Phillips making her Olympic
debut.
Heavy rain after a hot, dry spell also put a dampener on
outdoor events on the second day of full sporting contest, as
did the announcement that Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was
provisionally banned from the Games for a positive drugs test.
Olympic organisers launched an urgent inquiry into the
seating fiasco to nail down precisely who had not taken up their
places and why.
"It's infuriating to see so many empty seats on TV. Surely
it can't be beyond the organisers to allow real sports fans to
fill them up on a first-come first-served basis?" said Ed
Shorthose, a London-based father of two who had been trying for
months to get tickets to see the Games.
London organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe told
reporters he thought the problem would resolve itself over time.
"I don't think this is going to be an issue, certainly it's
not going to be an issue right through the Games," he said.
The embarrassment took some of the shine off the Games,
where sport has begun in earnest after an exuberant opening
ceremony on Friday night which thrilled Britain but also baffled
much of the world because of its arty eccentricity.
Lizzie Armitstead won Britain's first medal of the London
Games - a silver - in the women's cycling road race although the
hosts had hoped for more. Dutch favourite Marianne Vos,
runner-up at the last five road race world championships
following her 2006 win, took the gold.
Overall, China had a commanding early lead in the rankings
with nine medals, six of them gold, on the second full day of
competitive sport at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
CHINESE DOMINATION
Guo Wenjun produced a near-perfect last shot to retain her
Olympic title in the women's 10 metre air pistol shooting in a
topsy-turvy final of nerve-jangling action, beating out
France's Celine Goberville, while Wu Minxia and He Zi took an
easy gold in the women's synchronised three metre springboard
diving competition with an inward 2-1/2 somersault.
On Saturday, China's Yi Siling was the first gold medallist
of the Games in the 10-metre air rifle and compatriot Wang
Mingjuan extended a 10-year unbeaten international record to win
the women's 48-kg weightlifting crown.
Chinese swimmers Sun Yang and Ye Shiwen also took gold on
Day One, with 16-year-old Ye wiping more than a second off the
world record in the women's 400 metre individual medley final.
Sun, who became the first Chinese man to win an Olympic
swimming title when he took gold in the men's 400 freestyle, is
overwhelming favourite to win the 1500 and is also targeting the
200, where he will square off against American Ryan Lochte.
Lochte grabbed the headlines on Saturday by eclipsing
compatriot Michael Phelps in the 400 individual medley final and
replacing him as the world's best all-round swimmer.
Lochte already has three gold medals from his two previous
Olympics but is primed for a bigger haul this time with three
more individual events and at least one relay still to come.
"I'm ready to rock this Olympics," the 27-year-old declared.
For Phelps, things can only get better after the man who
swept eight golds at Beijing four years ago was forced into
fourth position and missed out on a medal for the first time at
the Games since he was a 15-year-old in Sydney in 2000.
The United States face a tough task in the 4x100 metres
freestyle relay against an Australian team boasting the fastest
two men in the world.
But there should be a medal of some colour for Phelps, who
is bidding to add three to his tally to overtake Soviet gymnast
Larisa Latynina's record haul of 18.
RADCLIFFE OUT
Britain was disappointed on Saturday when world champion
Mark Cavendish was upstaged in the cycling road race by
Kazakhstan's Alexandre Vinokourov, and on Sunday the hosts
suffered another blow when women's marathon world record holder
Paula Radcliffe withdrew from the Games because of injury.
The hosts' best next hope may be in the pool where Rebecca
Adlington defends her 400 freestyle title, although she scraped
into the final as the slowest qualifier. Adlington is up against
Italian world champion and world record holder Federica
Pellegrini and world number one Camille Muffat of France.
By late afternoon on Sunday, the United States were second
in the medals table after Kimberly Rhode took the women's skeet
shooting gold.
The Italians were in third place after the men's archery
team beat the top-ranked United States by a single point on the
last arrow of the final and the fencers swept all three medals
in the women's individual foil on Saturday.
Day Two saw the latest incarnation of the U.S. basketball
"Dream Team", this time featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and
Kevin Durant, begin their title defence with a comfortable 98-71
win over France after a joyful display of high-flying skill.
At Wimbledon, where rain forced the closure of the roof over
centre court, women's second seed Agnieszka Radwanska crashed
out in a surprise first-round defeat by world number 24 Julia
Goerges of Germany while Britain's Andy Murray reached the
second round by beating Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.
On Saturday, Serena Williams breezed past Serbia's Jelena
Jankovic in straight sets, with U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama
cheering her on.
(Additional reporting by Paul Casciato, Julian Linden, Kylie
MacLellan and Patrick Johnston; Editing by Ken Ferris)