LONDON, July 31 All eyes will be on the swimming
pool later on Tuesday when Michael Phelps could make history by
becoming the most decorated Olympian of all time and the first
man to win the same event on three occasions.
If he succeeds, however, his achievement faces being
overshadowed by Chinese sensation Ye Shiwen, 16, who is chasing
a second London Games gold medal after setting tongues wagging
with an eye-popping swim for her first.
China are top of the medals table on nine golds with the
United States second on five.
For the host nation golds are proving elusive but a bronze
in the men's team gymnastics on Monday felt almost as good as it
ended a 100-year wait for any kind of a medal in the event.
The focus of home attention will be on Wimbledon on Tuesday
as Andy Murray competes in the second round, once again carrying
the hopes of British tennis fans yearning for a title after his
final defeat to Roger Federer in the grand slam tournament there
earlier this month.
Women's soccer throws up a tasty tie between North Korea and
the United States, at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground,
that may prove as much of a spectacle for students of history as
for die-hard sports fans as the hermit state and the superpower
vie for bragging rights.
Phelps, who wrote himself into the record books in Beijing
four years ago by winning eight golds, more than any Olympian in
a single Games, is looking for yet more glory.
GOLD RUN
If the American wins the 200 metres butterfly on Tuesday he
will become the first male swimmer to win gold in the same
individual event at three successive Olympics - he also landed
the title in Athens in 2004.
"I made my first Olympic team in this. The shorter races are
a lot better for me now that I'm older," Phelps said of the
event that is one of the most physically demanding disciplines
in swimming but is also his favourite.
If he goes on to help title favourites the United States to
4x200 freestyle gold later in the day, it would take his overall
Olympic medal tally to 19, one more than the all-time record
held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.
Teenager Ye could become the first female swimmer to capture
two golds in London when she lines up for the 200 individual
medley final after having won the 400 medley on Saturday.
Although there is no suggestion Ye used
performance-enhancing drugs - the International Olympic
Committee's medical chief said that even raising the issue
ruined the charm of sport - she has already issued a quick and
firm denial that she cheated.
"There is absolutely no problem with doping," she told
reporters through a translator on Monday. "The Chinese team has
always had a firm policy about anti-doping."
There was high drama in the pool on Monday too.
Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte, 15, struck gold in the
women's 100 breaststroke to cap a thrilling day as Frenchman
Yannick Agnel also beat American favourite Ryan Lochte in the
men's 200 freestyle.
TWITTER STORM
In other developments on the third full day of competition
in London, Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled
from the Games for posting an abusive message on Twitter after
his team's defeat by South Korea.
It followed the exclusion last week, before the Olympics got
underway, of Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou for
another tweet deemed racist at the first Games where social
media has become a major issue.
A row over empty seats across London also rumbled on, with
organisers under pressure to fill arenas and placate a public
furious at seeing TV pictures of unused places having been told
months ago that venues had sold out.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said volunteers,
soldiers and the public would be able to take some of the
available places but added: "You'll never have complete
eradication of empty seats".
Ticketing confusion also led to the opposite problem -
overcrowding - in at least one instance on Monday.
Dozens of angry ticket holders trying to get into the men's
10-metre air rifle competition at the Royal Artillery Barracks
were turned away because the venue was too full.
But London's transport system largely defied predictions of
gridlock on the first regular working day of the 2012 Games.
Transport bosses expect an extra three million journeys per
day on top of the usual 12 million during the Games, an Olympian
test for an underground train network that first opened in 1863
during the reign of Queen Victoria.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)