By Kevin Liffey
LONDON, July 31 Top swimmers cautioned against
assumptions of doping as a debate over the astonishing
performances of a Chinese swimmer threatened to overshadow
Michael Phelps' bid to become the most decorated Olympian of all
time on Tuesday.
Ye Shiwen, 16, is chasing a second gold in Tuesday's 200
metres individual medley final after winning the 400 medley on
Saturday more than a second inside the world
record.
"We want to be very careful about calling it doping," the
American John Leonard, executive director of the World Swimming
Coaches Association, told Britain's Guardian newspaper.
"The one thing I will say is that history in our sport will
tell you that every time we see something - and I will put
quotation marks around this - 'unbelievable', history shows us
that it turns out later on there was doping involved."
China briefly dominated women's swimming in the 1990s but
its reign ended as fast as it began, following a series of
doping scandals.
Ye swam the 400 medley five seconds inside her personal
best, covering the last 50 metres faster than American Ryan
Lochte, who won the equivalent men's event in the second best
time in history.
She issued a quick and firm denial on Monday, telling the
China News Service: "My results come from hard work and training
and I would never use any banned drugs."
Australia's Ian Thorpe, winner of five Olympic swimming
golds, warned against rushing to judgment.
"Young swimmers can take off chunks of time that other
swimmers can't," he said.
"RUINING SPORT"
International Olympic Committee medical chief, Arne
Ljungqvist said it would ruin the "charm of sport" to raise
doping suspicions every time an athlete's performance improved
dramatically.
Others noted that Phelps had broken his first world record
at 15. "Michael Phelps is a phenomenal swimmer," British
multiple short-course world champion Mark Foster said. "Is she
the Chinese Michael Phelps? Why not?"
American Phelps has gone on to win 17 Olympic medals, 14 of
them gold. If he wins two more in Tuesday's 200m butterfly and
4x200m relay, he will overtake Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's
record haul of 18.
He also has the chance in the butterfly, his favourite
event, of becoming the first man to win the same swimming event
in three successive Olympics.
"I made my first Olympic team in this. The shorter races are
a lot better for me now that I'm older," Phelps said.
Monday provided another story of youthful success in the
pool as Lithuania's swimmer Ruta Meilutyte, just 15, won the
women's 100 breaststroke, and an upset as Frenchman Yannick
Agnel beat Lochte in the men's 200 freestyle.
A total of three swimming golds put France third in the
medal table at the end of Monday's third day of competition,
behind the United States, on five golds, and China, on nine.
For the host nation, golds are proving elusive but a bronze
in the men's team gymnastics on Monday felt almost as good as it
ended a 100-year wait for any kind of a medal in the event.
The focus of home attention on Tuesday is Wimbledon as Andy
Murray competes in the second round of the tennis competition,
once again carrying the hopes of British fans yearning for a
title after his final defeat to Roger Federer in the grand slam
tournament there earlier this month.
Women's soccer throws up a tasty tie between North Korea and
the United States, at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground,
that may prove as much of a spectacle for students of Cold War
rivalry as for die-hard sports fans.
