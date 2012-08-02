* "Goodbye beloved badminton," Yu Yang says
* Putin to visit Olympics, judo diplomacy with Cameron
* Britain hoping for gold rush after Wiggins, rowers
* Phelps, Lochte slug it out for one last time in the
evening
By Ossian Shine
LONDON, Aug 2 The Olympic play-to-lose badminton
fiasco took a fresh twist when China's Yu Yang quit the sport in
anguish, and later on Thursday black belt President Vladimir
Putin and British leader David Cameron will grapple over
Moscow's position on Syria in a day of judo diplomacy.
Cameron welcomed Putin, honorary president of the
International Judo Federation, to Downing Street and will urge
the former KGB spy to take a tougher line on the civil conflict
in Syria, Russia's firmest foothold in the Middle East.
The pair are expected to visit the Olympic arena to watch
the judo together and focus on what Putin critics see as an
intensifying Kremlin campaign to silence dissent, against a
backdrop of fair play and Olympic ideals.
There has been precious little evidence of either at the
badminton arena so far, where eight women from China, South
Korea and Indonesia were kicked out of the Games for playing to
lose group games in order to secure easier knockout berths.
China's state news agency Xinhua pulled no punches, blaming
the debacle on head coach Li Yongbo's "evil strategy".
"Athletes should not get a paddling when it is head coach Li
Yongbo's evil strategy that is the major reason," Xinhua said in
a commentary on the affair.
That public support was not enough to appease Chinese player
Yu Yang who quit the sport after national officials told their
Olympic team leaders and disgraced players to make a public
apology for throwing matches.
"This is my last competition. Goodbye Badminton World
Federation, goodbye my beloved badminton," Yu wrote on her
Tencent microblog. "We ... only chose to use the rules to
abandon the match.
"You have heartlessly shattered our dreams. It's that
simple, not complicated at all. But this is unforgivable," said
Yu, who with Wang Xiaoli, was top-seeded in the women's doubles.
SHAMEFUL SHUTTLECOCK DEBACLE
The shameful shuttlecock debacle cast a shadow over
Thursday's sporting action, which will see Americans Michael
Phelps and Ryan Lochte clash for the final time in the pool,
with Phelps, once again, vying to become the first male swimmer
to win the same individual event at three Olympics.
The United States could do with a Phelps or Lochte gold as
they aim to keep China in their sights in the medal table. The
Chinese top the standings with 17 gold among their haul of 30
medals on Day Six of competition.
The United States sits second with 12 gold from 29, with
South Korea third on six and the French team with five.
A collective sigh of relief was heaved over the length and
breadth of Britain on Wednesday when they finally struck gold
after four days of failure in archery, shooting, judo, handball
and canoeing.
Helen Glover and Heather Stanning ended the drought when,
like ancient alchemists, they converted guts and heart into
glittering gold in rowing's women's pairs at Eton Dorney -- a
performance that sent Twitter into meltdown.
Glover only started to row four years ago and Stanning, an
army captain who may be sent to Afghanistan next year, two years
before that.
Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, a blunt-speaking
Londoner, then cruised to victory in the men's cycling time
trial. "Vodka and tonic helps," responded the man whose ginger
sideburns have become the must-have fashion look, when asked if
his achievements had yet sunk in.
Britain's newspapers went into overdrove, with tabloid
headlines blaring "Golden wonder", "Gold rush" and
"GOOOOOOOOOOOLD!"
SPIRIT OF SPORT
The spotlight has been on match officials following the
badminton embarrassment, and incidents at boxing table tennis,
but the focus will be squarely on sporting prowess later on Day
Six when swimmers Phelps and Lochte slug it in the evening.
The two Americans teamed up on Tuesday in the squad that
crushed the rest of the field in the 4x200 metres freestyle
relay to give Phelps his 19th Olympic medal, and the title of
most decorated Olympian.
The duo now go head to head in the 200 individual medley for
one last tantalising clash before Phelps retires. Lochte drew
first blood in London by winning the 400 version on Saturday,
pushing Phelps into fourth place.
"We love racing against each other," Phelps said. "Neither
one of us likes to lose. I like to say we bring out the best in
one another."
Olympic track cycling action gets under way with Britain's
Victoria Pendleton, a nine-times world champion, renewing her
battle with Australia's Anna Meares and hoping to end her career
on a high on home soil.
With Germany holding the world titles in both team sprints,
the hosts will be hard pressed to repeat their showing in
Beijing where they won seven of 10 possible golds.
But they will draw inspiration from Wiggins who followed
victory in last month's Tour de France by running away with the
time trial, 42 seconds ahead of Germany's Tony Martin.
(Additional reporting by Alison Williams, Martyn Herman, Maria
Golovnina; and Michael Martina in Beijing, editing by Peter
Millership)