(Recasts with 400m hurdles, women's shot)

By Mark Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey

LONDON Aug 6 Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic recaptured the Olympic title he won in 2004 by holding off Michael Tinsley of the United States in the 400 metre hurdles final on Monday.

On another great night for Caribbean runners in the Olympic stadium, Javier Culson took bronze to become the first Puerto Rican to win an Olympic medal.

America's Angelo Taylor, at 33 a year younger than Sanchez, was thwarted in his attempt to become the first man to win three Olympic 400m hurdles titles after gold in 2000 and 2008. He could only manage fifth.

On a tough night for defending Olympic champions, Valerie Adams of New Zealand was pushed into second place in the women's shot put by Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus, the 2005 world champion.

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia, bidding for a third successive gold medal in the pole vault, had a shaky start when she missed her first attempt at 4.55 metres, but recovered to go clear at 4.65 and 4.70, level with Jennifer Suhr of the United States.

She is in a three-way fight for the medals with Suhr and Yarisley Silva of Cuba.

There were huge cheers and an explosion of flashbulbs around the 80,000-capacity Olympic Stadium when Usain Bolt leapt onto the victory podium to receive his gold medal for winning Sunday night's 100 metres final.

That put him on course for a unique double-double in 100m and 200m races at successive Games and kept Jamaica in the hunt for a second sweep of individual sprint medals after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retained her women's 100m crown.

Bolt also has his eye on more medals, saying after Sunday's victory: "I'm never going to say that I'm the greatest until I've run my 200 metres."

Some had doubted that Bolt had it in him to win a repeat gold in the 100m after suffering back problems, getting himself disqualified for a false start in last year's world championships and losing to Yohan Blake in the Jamaican trials.

Despite a cautious start, he blitzed his way down the track to win in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic record and the second fastest time ever behind his own world best of 9.58.

But Bolt appeared in no great rush to turn his attention to Tuesday's 200m qualifying round, as newspaper pictures showed him celebrating his 100m gold with friends at 3 a.m.

WIND AND RAIN

Hundreds of Bolt fans back in Jamaica had braved the wind and heavy rain of a gathering tropical storm to watch outdoor screenings of the 100m final, some stopping their cars in traffic to do so.

"I can't drive off now, man," one motorist told a policeman trying to get traffic to move. "Give me a ticket if you want, but I am going to watch that race on that big screen."

In a bizarre sequence of events, Algerian Taoufik Makhloufi, a medal prospect in the 1,500m, was provisionally thrown out of the Games for not trying hard enough in an 800m heat, but later reinstated.

He beat champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya in Sunday's semi-final of the 1,500m and did not plan to run in the 800m heats, but the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said his team had failed to withdraw him in time and he had to compete.

When he stepped off the track after jogging round for half a lap, the athletics referee disqualified him from all further events for not making a bona fide effort.

His team said he had a knee injury. The IAAF later said in a statement his disqualification had been revoked after a review of medical evidence.

Italy's reigning Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer was another athlete excluded from the London Games after he failed a doping test, Italian state broadcaster RAI reported on Monday after speaking to his coach Michele Didoni.

And American judoka Nick Delpopolo was barred after testing positive for marijuana, which he blamed on unwittingly eating a "hash brownie".

Away from the athletics stadium, South Korea and Brazil celebrated their first ever gold medals in gymnastics.

Yang Hak-seon won the men's vault with his spectacular triple-twisting front somersault. Brazil's Arthur Zanetti f lexed his bulging biceps to topple China's 2008 Olympic champion Chen Yibing and secure victory in the men's rings.

Aliya Mustafina upset the favourites in the women's asymmetric bars to collect Russia's first gymnastics gold of the Games.

Britain's Jason Kenny overcame France's Gregory Bauge to win the Olympic track cycling sprint gold, while the hosts also won team show jumping gold after a tie-breaking jump-off with the Netherlands, while Saudi Arabia captured a bronze.

Iran's Omid Noroozi won gold in the 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling category on Monday, brushing aside Georgian outsider Revaz Lashkhi in the final to take a second wrestling gold for his country in as many days.

Iranian fans roared and waved their country's red, white and green flag in a packed wrestling arena after Noroozi won the bout without dropping a point.

Noroozi wrestled one of his coaching staff to the ground in a playful celebration before running around the mat waving the Iranian flag.

Waiter Giovanni Cernogoraz served up a gold for Croatia when he overcame tears and Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to win the men's trap shooting event. (Editing by Mark Meadows and Jason Neely)