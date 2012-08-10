* Ethiopian Dibaba aims for track double in 5,000m
* Two doping cases surface, accusations fly
* Spice Girls to perform at closing ceremony
* Jamaica eyes relay sprint golds after Bolt heroics
(Adds BMX results, Rogge comments)
By Kevin Liffey and Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Aug 10 Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba
attempts a track double on Friday in the 5,000 metres to add to
the 10,000 Olympic crown she retained in thrilling fashion a
week ago in London, but two doping cases overshadowed another
action-packed day at the Games.
Mariana Pajon, Colombia's flag bearer at the opening
ceremony, earned her country their first gold medal of the
London Games when she thundered to victory in the women's BMX
event, where cyclists race each other over bumps and around
banked corners.
Latvia's Maris Strombergs, a man who cried when he first saw
a BMX race, remained the only men's Olympic champion in the
discipline when he retained his title.
Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli won the men's swimming marathon
though the Serpentine lake in London's Hyde Park to become the
first swimmer to get medals in the pool and open water.
But there were fresh doping scandals involving a French and
a Kenyan athlete.
France's 5,000 metres runner Hassan Hirt failed a test for
the banned blood booster EPO (erythropoietin) prior to competing
in London, where he finished 11th in his first-round heat on
Wednesday and failed to qualify.
Kenyan athletics officials also confirmed on Friday that
distance runner Mathew Kisorio had tested positive for a banned
substance in June, but rejected his claim that doping was
widespread in Kenya.
Earlier in the week Victor Conte, convicted owner of a
now-defunct laboratory at the centre of a global steroid
scandal, said it was easy to cheat at the Olympics by using
drugs.
The International Olympic Committee dismissed his comments
as being "like a poacher criticising a gamekeeper".
BASKETBALL SEMIS
Spain beat Russia in their men's basketball semi-final and
will meet either 2008 champions United States or 2004 Olympic
winners Argentina in Sunday's gold medal game.
In handball, three-time men's silver medallists Sweden gave
themselves a chance of a first Olympic gold medal by beating
Hungary, and will play either holders France or twice winners
Croatia in Sunday's gold medal game.
If Dibaba can she can win Friday's 5,000m, she will be
emulating the 5,000/10,000 double of Finnish man Lasse Viren in
1972/76.
The Ethiopian retained her 10,000m crown a week ago with a
scintillating last lap, demonstrating that she was back to her
best after years of injury.
Jamaica's women will also try to keep their country's
Olympic sprint magic flowing in Friday's 4x100 relay.
Women's double 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and
third-placed Veronica Campbell-Brown will lock horns with a U.S.
quartet featuring 100 silver medallist Carmelita Jeter and 200
winner Allyson Felix.
The men's 4x400 final looks like an open race, with the
Jamaicans having failed to qualify and the United States,
seeking an eighth successive win in the event, not as strong as
usual.
Friday also sees medals on offer in the women's 1,500
metres, women's hammer and men's pole vault, while the heats of
the men's 4x100 relay should give another sellout crowd of
around 80,000 plenty of excitement.
GOLDEN GLOW
The United States stand atop the overall medals table with
39 golds to China's 37.
The two have been neck-and-neck throughout London 2012 in
the race for Olympic bragging rights, but whoever wins, home
nation Britain will certainly be celebrating their best medals
haul since 1908 when London first hosted the Games.
Their 25 golds put them behind China in third place and
easily surpassed their 2008 total of 19.
The golden glow has helped fuel the popularity of the Games
among a public that has packed many venues and lifted athletes
with deafening cheers.
IOC President Jacques Rogge gave the London Games a lavish
endorsement, telling London's Evening Standard newspaper: "The
superlatives created here in London will live on long after the
cauldron is finally extinguished.
"In the true spirit of Britain, huge crowds have cheered on
not just their athletes but those of the world, and sent an echo
that resonates in every home across the globe," he said.
Travel delays have not been as severe as some predicted
despite a surge in travellers. Transport for London said that in
the first 12 days of the Games, 47 million journeys were made on
the Underground system, up 30 percent on a year ago.
There were disappointments for home fans on Friday though,
including on the water where Australia won gold ahead of Britain
in the men's two-hander 470 sailing class. New Zealand repeated
the trick in the women's event.
Tunisia's Mellouli thought he had reached the peak of his
career when he upset Australia's Grant Hackett to win the 1,500m
freestyle gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and seemed almost
surprised to have added the open water swimming title.
"After winning this gold I will definitely think about
retiring because I don't think I can top this achievement," he
said.
Attention turned to Sunday's closing ceremony, when the
Olympic flame will be extinguished.
Before the baton is passed to Rio de Janeiro, which hosts
the first South American Olympics in 2016, the world will
witness a ceremony celebrating British music, with the Spice
Girls, The Who and Brian May among those set to perform.
(Reporting by the Reuters Olympic team; Editing by Michael
Holden)