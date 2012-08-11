* Mo Farah wins 5,000m to add to 10,000m title
* Syrian athlete expelled from Games for doping
* Mexico stun Brazil to win men's soccer final 2-1
* Usain Bolt returns to the track in sprint relay
* Busiest day of Games with 32 golds decided
By Mike Collett-White and Matt Falloon
LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's world champion Mo Farah
stormed to the Olympic 5,000 metres crown on Saturday, just days
after winning gold in the 10,000m and kicking off the last night
of track and field drama in style.
The athletics competition in the Olympic stadium reaches a
crescendo with the men's 4x100 metres relay featuring the
world's fastest man - Usain Bolt - and his fellow Jamaican
sprinters, who will hope to post a world record.
Russia's world champion Mariya Savinova saw off a late
challenge from South African Caster Semenya to win the women's
800m title and the United States won the women's 4x400m relay.
Farah, a big favourite for the hosts who are enjoying their
biggest medal haul at a Games for more than a century, dropped
to the track to cheekily squeeze in some sit ups after sprinting
away to claim Britain's first Olympic men's 5,000m title.
He is the seventh man to win the 5,000m and 10,000m double
at the same Olympics.
The final few moments of Olympic glory in track and field
bring a close to an eventful penultimate day of the Games in
which sporting prowess did not always dominate the headlines.
A Syrian athlete was expelled after testing positive for a
banned substance and a South Korean soccer player was barred
from a medal ceremony for a political gesture - both cast a
shadow over the day with the most golds up for grabs.
Ghfran Almouhamad, who competed in the women's 400 metres
hurdles, was the 11th athlete to be thrown out of the Games
since the start of the Olympic period which began on July 16.
The 10-strong Syrian team has attracted considerable media
attention during London 2012, less for its sporting achievements
than the bloody conflict raging at home between rebels and
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
Politics also crashed the party when the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) called for a South Korea soccer player
to be banned from a medal ceremony after he held up a poster
referring to his country's long-running territorial dispute with
Japan.
Five-time world champions Brazil's long quest for Olympic
soccer gold continues after Mexico stunned the stylish South
Americans with a 2-1 win.
Oribe Peralta put Mexico ahead after just 28 seconds and
added their second in the 75th minute with a header before Hulk
replied for Brazil in stoppage time in front of a London Games
record of 86,162 fans at Wembley Stadium.
Brazil's women provided some consolation, beating the United
States to gold in the volleyball.
PARTY, PARTY, PARTY
Organisers have less than 24 hours to prepare the arena for
the closing ceremony on Sunday, which artistic director Kim
Gavin said would be a celebration of British pop music from the
last 50 years.
The Spice Girls, One Direction, George Michael and The Who
are expected to perform as London prepares to bid goodbye to
what the Guardian newspaper dubbed the "feelgood Games".
Games chief Sebastian Coe declined to compare London with
other Olympics, but said simply: "I'm pretty pleased with the
way we've delivered."
"Party, party, party," he told a news briefing when asked to
describe the closing concert ending a drama-filled few weeks.
Forecasters point to a warm and dry day in London to bring
to a close a festival of sport that has helped to lift the gloom
in recession-hit Britain.
As well as a "hit list" of more than 30 popular songs, the
closing ceremony will feature thousands of athletes and
performing volunteers as well as a section devoted to the next
summer Olympic hosts, Rio de Janeiro.
"I think it's a gift that we've got Rio next because their
eight minutes is so wonderful and really full of that samba
beat," Gavin said of the 2016 hosts. "It's really creative and
very cultural and feels really great."
The sport was far from over, however, with 32 gold medals,
the most of any day, being decided on Saturday.
WORLD RECORD?
The sprint relay gives 100 and 200 champion Bolt the chance
to better Jamaica's world record of 37.04 seconds set in last
year's world championships and win his sixth sprint gold in two
Olympics.
If Jamaica's relay squad wants inspiration, it need look no
further than the U.S. women's 4x100 quartet who left their
Jamaican rivals trailing on Friday and took more than half a
second off a record set by East Germany in 1985.
The U.S. men look certain to push Jamaica all the way on
Saturday after running 37.38 seconds in their semi-final, the
third fastest time ever, while resting two of their best racers.
Jamaica, resting Bolt, were only 0.01 seconds slower.
Dubbed "Usain Bolt on water", Britain's Ed McKeever won the
men's K1 200 canoeing gold, the first to be awarded in the new
shorter and more explosive Olympic distance.
The hosts have claimed 27 gold medals, comfortably beating
their Beijing tally of 19. It puts them third in the overall
medals table, which the United States top with 42 to China's 38.
Syrian Almouhamad's ejection follows a Friday where two
former dopers won gold.
Asli Cakir Alptekin, who served a two-year ban for doping
from 2004, led a Turkish 1-2 in the women's 1,500, a distance
riddled with drugs in recent years.
Russia's Tatyana Lysenko, who watched the 2008 Olympics on
TV while serving a two-year doping ban, won the women's hammer.
Saturday's men's 50km walk was missing defending champion
Alex Schwazer of Italy, excluded from the Games for using the
blood-boosting erythropoietin (EPO).
The race was won by Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin, who set an
Olympic record of three hours 35 minutes and 59 seconds.