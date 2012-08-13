LONDON Aug 13 Russia's supremacy on the
wrestling mat survived an onslaught from Japan and Iran at the
London Olympics and could face an even stronger challenge in Rio
de Janeiro in 2016.
The Russians narrowly held on to their traditional place at
the top of the medal table, taking four of the 18 golds as well
as two silvers and five bronzes.
But they were pushed all the way by a Japanese team that won
four golds, their most since 1968, and two bronzes. Iran ruled
the Greco-Roman discipline, winning three of the seven golds.
"We came here to this great city in this great country...to
wrestle and to win," said Russian coach Vladimir Uruimagov. "I
expected this - we are eager to win."
While Russia's team topped the table, athletes from around
the world provided some of the most dramatic moments.
Uzbek Artur Taymazov won his third consecutive gold to
become the most successful Olympic freestyle wrestler. His
silver in Sydney in 2000 was enough to put him top of the
all-time medal table.
Jordan Burroughs won the first wrestling gold for the United
States at London, earning a $250,000 bonus from U.S. officials
and living up to his Twitter name, "All I See Is Gold".
His coach Zeke Jones said he hoped the 74kg freestyle win
would raise the sport's profile.
"We need stars and Jordan is a star," Jones said. "It will
never be like basketball or football, but he can certainly
elevate the exposure and profile of the sport."
GOLDEN HAT-TRICKS
Japan's women were unstoppable in the freestyle, taking
three of the four gold medals. Saori Yoshida (55kg) and Kaori
Icho (63kg) both won their third consecutive gold.
Yoshida took her total of Olympic and world championship
titles to 12, equalling Russia's Aleksandr Karelin.
Both wrestlers said it was too soon to say if they would
defend their titles in Rio. If they do go to Brazil, more women
may be competing with them on the mat.
Wrestling's governing body said it would push for a rule
change to raise the number of women's weight classes from four
to seven, the same as the men.
Some of those women might come from Islamic countries that
do well in the men's competition, but have not put women forward
for religious reasons.
Raphael Martinetti, president of the International
Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles, said it would
consider changes to allow Muslim women to wear a different
wrestling garment or a head covering to comply with Islamic law.
Iran enjoyed their best performance since they first
competed in the Games in 1948, thrilling a nation that is
passionate about the sport.
Ghasem Rezaei, who won the 96kg Greco-Roman gold, said they
took strength from their imams, or spiritual leaders.
"When we athletes go to the mat, we ask Imam Ali for help
before the match," he said.
"For Iranians the name of Imam Ali is like psychological
doping that gives us power. No other people have this."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)