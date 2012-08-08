LONDON Aug 8 Tunisian wrestling coach Zouhair
Seghaier could not believe how quickly he was able to get his
athletes back into training after the democratic revolution that
launched the Arab spring.
The long road to the Olympics has been an arduous one - but
taking part has been a victory in itself. The athletes, he said,
are still trying to comprehend what democracy is all about, but
can at last express themselves freely.
Seghaier is clearing savouring every minute of London 2012,
even though his team did not land any Olympic medals in the
Greco-Roman wrestling.
Speaking eloquently at the wrestling stadium of the
upheavals in his North African homeland, he said: "We had our
revolution, we were the first. Well done, quickly done."
The clean break paid rich dividends for the wrestlers.
"We were able to take up training again after seven days.
That's the truth. We were frightened, but after seven days I
called up the athletes - boys and girls - and they came to train
every day as usual. Everything worked quickly, quickly," he
said.
"Thank God there was not too much damage in Tunisia. The
tourists are back."
The people's revolution began when street peddler Mohammed
Bouazizi set himself on fire on a street in December 2010 after
a policewoman confiscated his goods. He died the next month.
That lit the spark. A wave of protests followed and veteran
dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled in January last year.
Since then, Tunisia has inspired revolutions in Egypt, Libya
and Yemen and an uprising in Syria, and turned into a model for
democratic change in the Middle East.
Seghaier, sporting his country's bright red
uniform, reflected philosophically on what it all meant.
"I can speak freely to you today. Before, I could not. You
can give your opinion. That is fantastic. For the athletes too
it is an enormous change. Even the athletes don't understand yet
what democracy means. But they express what is happening in
their heads, the good and the bad," he said. "Today they are
much freer. They can feel their freedom."
Minds and attitudes have changed in the world of sport too.
"It's not a question of a few months. It will take some
time. But the leaders, the ministers have changed. You can feel
that," he said.
Seghaier is convinced that sport can play a role in bringing
people together. "Sport, for me, unites everybody. We are one
country: the Tunisians, the English, the Africans, everybody."