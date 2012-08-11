LONDON Aug 11 Uzbekistan's Artur Taymazov won a
third consecutive super-heavyweight wrestling gold at the London
Games on Saturday to become the most successful freestyle
competitor in Olympic history.
With three golds and one silver, Taymazov jumped ahead of
Russia's three-time Olympic gold winner Alexander Medved in the
rollcall of freestyle wrestlers.
One of the sport's most experienced figures, Taymazov won
golds in Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004, taking the silver
in Sydney in 2000.
Despite his pedigree, Taymazov was not among the favourite
going into the London Games after he finished eighth in last
year's world championships.
But the 33-year-old never looked like losing to Davit
Modzmanashvili of Georgia in the 120kg (265lb) final, the
sport's heaviest division.
"I came on the mat with a decision: I win here or I die
here," he said. "To be honest, it hasn't sunk in yet."
The father-of-two punched the air and waved to the handful
of Uzbek supporters in the crowd before lifting up one of his
coaches and running him around the wrestling mat.
GOLDS FOR AZERBAIJAN
Azerbaijan enjoyed their best night of the Games, winning a
pair of wrestling golds to add to their two silvers and two
bronzes from earlier in the week.
Outsider Toghrul Asgarov won a surprise gold for the former
Soviet republic in the 60kg freestyle wrestling final.
He swept aside the Russian favourite Besik Kudukhov, the
2011 world champion who won bronze in Beijing in 2008.
Asgarov did not drop a point, comfortably winning the first
two rounds of the three round bout.
"I put everything into being Olympic champion," he said. "It
was my destiny to win and, with Allah's help, I've got this
medal now."
The defeated Kudukhov is a former pupil of the school in
Beslan that was the scene of one of Russia's worst atrocities
when gunman took hundreds of children and parents hostage in
2004.
A total of 333 hostages - half of them children - died in
the siege, which ended with a chaotic rescue attempt.
Azerbaijan's second medal went to Sharif Sharifov in the
84kg freestyle final. He beat outsider Jaime Yusept Espinal of
Puerto Rico.
Coleman Scott of the United States won a bronze in the 60kg,
beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto.
"It wasn't the medal I wanted but I couldn't leave with
nothing. I would not be denied a medal," Scott said.
