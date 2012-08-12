(Combines medal stories; adds quotes, details)
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON Aug 12 Japan won their fourth wrestling
gold of the London Olympics on Sunday to record their best
finish since 1968, while the United States clinched a second to
end the Games in fifth spot.
Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu ended India's dream of their first
Olympic wrestling gold when he beat railway worker Sushil Kumar
in the 66kg freestyle final.
Japan's dominant women wrestlers won three golds and the men
also picked up two bronzes to finish second in the final medal
table, just behind Russia.
"I was lucky. It is impossible to do it just with my
strength," Yonemitsu said. "It's because of a combination of
luck, good condition, good performance and everything."
India's Kumar took India's first silver in Olympic wrestling
and said a stomach illness took the edge off his performance.
"Without the stomach infection, I could have tried harder,"
said Kumar, who was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.
CHOCOLATE TREAT
U.S. wrestler Jake Varner dominated Ukraine's Valerii
Andriitsev to win the 96kg final and give the Americans their
first pair of wrestling golds since Sydney in 2000.
"It's awesome," he said. "I expect to win every time I step
on the mat. I smiled more than I usually do."
Asked how he would celebrate, Varner added: "I don't know,
probably some chocolate milk or something like that."
After winning the bout, the California-based wrestler sank
to his knees as supporters in the packed arena roared and waved
the Stars and Stripes.
It was an upbeat end to the Games for the U.S. team after
they missed out on gold in the Greco-Roman discipline and in the
women's freestyle. Jordan Burroughs won the other gold in the
74kg freestyle.
"Greco had a rough tournament and women had a rough one, but
that's how it goes sometimes, that's how the cookie crumbles,"
Varner said. "We went out there and did our job."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)