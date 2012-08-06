LONDON Aug 6 Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez retained his Olympic title in the heaviest Greco-Roman weight class on Monday when he overpowered Estonian outsider Heiki Nabi in the gold medal final.

Lopez, a four-time world champion, had been the clear favourite to retain the 120kg gold he won in Beijing four years ago.

Cuban supporters cheered wildly as Lopez did a lap of honour of the packed arena with his country's flag draped over his shoulders.

He beat Turkey's Riza Kayaalp in the semi-finals, settling a score with the young wrestler who defeated him in the world championships last year.

Lopez carried his country's flag at the opening ceremony of the London Games. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Jason Neely)