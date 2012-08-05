Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Iranian wrestler Hamid Soryan won his country's first ever gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling on Sunday, defeating Azerbaijan's Rovshan Bayramov in the 55kg final at the London Olympics.
The 26-year-old favourite brushed aside Bayramov, erasing memories of his shock defeat in the quarter-finals in Beijing four years ago.
The Iranian is a five-time world champion, but had never before won an Olympic medal in one of the world's oldest sports. It was Iran's first gold of the London Games.
He comfortably won the final, taking the first two rounds without losing a point.
Soryan had cruised into the gold medal final in the lightest weight category. He did not drop a point in his quarter-final bout with Hungary's Peter Modos or in his semi-final clash with Haakan Nyblom of Denmark.
It was the first of 18 medal events in the wrestling this week. Seven of those are in the Greco-Roman discipline, where competitors can only use their upper bodies and arms. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.