Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Iran's Omid Noroozi won gold in the 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling category on Monday, brushing aside Georgian outsider Revaz Lashkhi in the final at the London Olympics.
Iranian fans roared and waved their country's red, white and green flag in a packed wrestling arena after Noroozi won the bout without dropping a point.
Noroozi wrestled one of his coaching staff to the ground in a playful celebration before running around the mat waving the Iranian flag.
He is the world champion in the ancient sport's second lightest class and had been expected to pick up his first Olympic medal in London.
It was the second wrestling gold for Iran in as many days. Hamid Soryan won gold in the 55kg division on Sunday. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.