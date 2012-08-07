LONDON Aug 7 South Korea's Kim Hyeonwoo won his
country's first wrestling gold of the London Games on Tuesday
with a powerful victory in the Greco-Roman 66kg final.
Kim beat Hungary's Tamas Lorincz in two rounds without
dropping a point.
To huge cheers in a packed wrestling arena, Kim bowed down
in the middle of the mat and kissed his country's flag.
The South Korean, who fought the final with a badly swollen
right eye, narrowly beat the 2008 Olympic champion Steeve Guenot
of France in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)