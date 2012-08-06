Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Russia's Alan Khugaev won gold in the 84kg division of the Greco-Roman wrestling at the London Olympics on Monday.
He beat former 96kg Olympic champion Karam Ebrahim of Egypt to give Russia their second wrestling gold of the Games.
With a nasty cut above his right eye, Khugaev ran a victory lap of the mat wrapped in his country's flag as Russian supporters celebrated in the packed arena.
The Russian, who came fifth in the world championships last year, beat Georgia's Vladimer Gegeshidze in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.