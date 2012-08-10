LONDON Aug 10 Russia's Dzhamal Otarsultanov won
gold in the final of the men's 55kg freestyle wrestling at the
London Olympics on Friday.
He beat Georgia's Vladimer Khinchegashvili in the lightest
weight class to give Russia their fourth wrestling gold of the
Games and cement their position at the top of the medal table.
Otarsultanov, a three-time European champion, edged aside
the Georgian in a tense and close-fought contest.
His coach picked up the Russian in a fireman's lift and spun
him round at the end of the bout as the noisy Russian contingent
in the crowd cheered and waved the national flag.
