LONDON Aug 11 Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov won
a surprise gold in the 60kg freestyle wrestling final at the
Olympics on Saturday.
He easily beat hot favourite Besik Kudukhov, the Russian
world champion and a bronze medal winner at Beijing in 2008.
Asgarov did not drop a point, comfortably winning the first
two rounds of the three round bout. His coach hoisted him on his
shoulders and they ran a lap of honour around the wrestling mat.
The victory gave Azerbaijan their first wrestling gold of
the London Games.
