LONDON Aug 8 Japan's Hitomi Obara came from
behind to win gold in the final of the lightest women's
freestyle wrestling division at the London Olympics on
Wednesday.
She beat Mariya Stadnyk of Azerbaijan to add the Olympic
48kg title to the eight world championships she has won in a
dazzling career.
Obara fell to her knees on the wrestling mat and wept with
her head in her hands as Japanese supporters erupted in the
packed arena. Obara lost the first of three rounds, but fought
back to win the next two.
The pair had also met in last year's world championship
final, a closely fought contest that Obara also won.
