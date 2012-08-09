Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Japan's Saori Yoshida won a third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's 55kg freestyle wrestling at the London Games on Thursday.
She beat Canada's Tonya Verbeek, who won bronze in Beijing and silver in Athens, without dropping a point.
Hundreds of Japanese supporters erupted at the end of the match and Yoshida did a backflip across the mat and playfully threw one of her coaches to the floor.
One of Japan's most successful athletes, Yoshida has never lost an Olympic or world championship bout.
She won gold in Beijing and Athens in the 55kg class, the second lightest Olympic category. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.