LONDON Aug 8 Japan's Kaori Icho cruised to her
third successive Olympic gold in the 63kg women's freestyle
wrestling at the London Olympics on Wednesday.
She easily beat China's Jing Ruixue to complete a hat-trick
of golds after success in Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004,
when women first competed in Olympic wrestling.
Icho, wearing a bright red leotard emblazoned with a roaring
tiger's head, waved to the hundreds of Japanese supporters in
the packed wrestling arena.
A seven-time world champion, Icho had been the clear
favourite to retain her title in the second heaviest Olympic
weight class.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)