LONDON Aug 9 Russia's Natalia Vorobieva won gold in the women's 72kg freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Thursday, beating the reigning world champion in the final.

The Russian upset the odds to beat Bulgaria's Stanka Zlateva Hristova, winner of five world titles and silver in Beijing in 2008.

Vorobieva, a three-time world junior champion, had beaten 2008 Olympic champion Wang Jiao of China in the semi-finals.

It was the fourth and final women's freestyle wrestling medal of the London Games. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Kevin Liffey)