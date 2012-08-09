Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Russia's Natalia Vorobieva won gold in the women's 72kg freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Thursday, beating the reigning world champion in the final.
The Russian upset the odds to beat Bulgaria's Stanka Zlateva Hristova, winner of five world titles and silver in Beijing in 2008.
Vorobieva, a three-time world junior champion, had beaten 2008 Olympic champion Wang Jiao of China in the semi-finals.
It was the fourth and final women's freestyle wrestling medal of the London Games. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.