By Alastair Himmer
| TOKYO, June 6
TOKYO, June 6 Don't let the fluffy socks fool
you. Pint-sized Japanese wrestler Saori Yoshida could just be
the most fearsome athlete in any sport at this year's London
Olympics.
Yoshida, who marched Terminator-like to Olympic wrestling
gold in the 2004 and 2008 women's 55-kg division, has never
tasted defeat at an Olympics, world or Asian championships.
She believes nobody can stop her in her quest for a
hat-trick of Olympic titles.
Along with a remarkable nine successive world crowns, a
third Olympic gold would allow her to equal the record 12 global
titles won by Greco-Roman great Alexander Karelin of Russia.
Like Karelin, Yoshida is a bear, just not the cuddly kind.
"I won't lose," Yoshida told reporters after a training
session in the run-up to London, sitting on the wrestling mats
in a sweatsuit and fluffy white socks.
"Not if I fight the way I know I can, and have trained for.
That's the way I feel going to London."
Having lost just once since 2001, when her astonishing
119-match win streak came to a shock end at a World Cup team
event in 2008, the 29-year-old's confidence is understandable.
"Fear does exist," said Yoshida, although the comment
sounded hollow given her iron-fisted rule at lightweight. "It is
the Olympics so anything can happen."
Clearly, however, Yoshida's expects no other outcome than
her completing a three-peat of Olympic gold medals in London.
It is difficult to imagine even Usain Bolt, the world's
fastest man, being quite so overwhelmingly certain of his gold
medal chances.
"FIGHTING FIT"
To hear Yoshida speak, in soft tones and with a wide smile,
about constructing an even more unstoppable version of herself,
will strike the fear of God into her Olympic rivals.
"The experience I came back with from Athens and Beijing,
and the fear too, I want to use that to build a me that can't
lose," said Yoshida.
"I will do everything to make sure I win a third gold medal
in London," she added, the softness in her voice underpinned by
a granite assuredness.
"That target drives me. I'll be fighting fit to take the
gold back home."
Yoshida, who stands just 1.56 metres, overpowered Canada's
Tonya Verbeek in the 2004 Athens Olympic final and beat China's
Xu Li in Beijing four years ago.
"I've experienced two Olympics and the atmosphere. If you
get sucked into the pressure of it, you'll get punished," said
Yoshida, who began wrestling at the age of three.
Yoshida mentioned Verbeek and little-known opponents from
China and North Korea when pushed about potential threats, but
failed to convey any real sense of concern.
"With China and North Korea, you never know who you'll
fight," said Yoshida, who fights men in training to boost her
power.
"It's all about winning at the Olympics, not about winning
pretty. I'll just keep trying to improve, add more muscle power
and make sure I'm the last one standing."
Yoshida insisted she would stay grounded despite her aura of
invincibility.
"I will go in with the right attitude, feeling strong,
feeling unbeatable and not let the pressure get to me," she
said.
"That's what decides who wins gold. I'm bulking up and have
more power now."
Too polite to even think it of course, Yoshida may well have
added for effect: "Be afraid, be very afraid!"
(Editing by Ossian Shine)