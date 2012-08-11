LONDON Aug 11 Russia failed on Saturday in an
appeal against a decision to cancel two races of an Olympic
sailing semi-final because of lack of wind and award victory to
their Spanish opponents, who were leading at the time.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which adjudicates in
sports-related disputes, said in a statement that the appeal had
been dismissed.
The Spanish women's team won Friday's Elliott 6m semi-final
by 2 points to 1 after races four and five were cancelled
because of the calm conditions.
