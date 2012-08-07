By Michele Kambas
| LIMASSOL, Cyprus
LIMASSOL, Cyprus Aug 7 Cyprus hailed its first
Olympic medal winner, sailor Pavlos Kontides, on Tuesday and
said his silver in the single-handed Laser class had salvaged
national pride and brought hope in a time of economic upheaval.
Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners
in June to buffer a banking sector hammered by exposure to
Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone country to need a bailout.
"In such times, people need an idol, something to look
forward to," said Daphne Karayianni-Diamanti, a member of the
Limassol Nautical Club where Kontides started training at the
age of eight.
"We owe Pavlos a great deal," she told Reuters. "He really
does inspire others."
Newspapers ditched the normal doom and gloom for photos of a
beaming Kontides brandishing his silver medal on their front
pages on Tuesday.
"Throw down the walls," wrote the daily Politis, harking
back to stories of ancient Greece when cities would tear down
their walls to welcome home Olympic champions.
"Thank you, Pavlos."
Residents of Kontides's home town of Limassol, a port city
from which tennis player Marcos Baghdatis also hails, will be
partying on Thursday when Kontides returns.
"We are living a dream, this is an amazing feeling," said
Yiannis Papazoglou, Kontides's first coach at the Limassol
Nautical Club. "We had him here as a boy, he is still our boy."
People who know him described Kontides as a committed
sportsman who would get up at the crack of dawn for training
before secondary school, where he was an over-achiever, and head
straight back to the beach afterwards.
"His dad brought him here when he was six. Even then, he had
this gleam in his eye when he looked at the sea," said
Papazoglou, head coach at Limassol Nautical Club.
"He has the whole package, it's not only the talent, he is a
true gem, a hard worker with military discipline, and he is very
humble," Papazoglou told Reuters.
Kontides's father Panayiotis, a doctor, was a keen sailor.
Most of Kontides's training was financed by his family.
Although an island, sailing is a sport which is still under
development in Cyprus.
"People used to fear the sea, because of the pirates and
raiders," said Papazoglou, adding that Kontides's medal would
popularise the sport like never before.
"Cyprus is a sailing paradise."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)