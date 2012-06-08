By Ori Lewis
| JERUSALEM, June 8
JERUSALEM, June 8 If women's RS:X windsurfing
world champion Lee Korzits does win a medal at the Olympic
sailing regatta, it may well partly be down to her vivacious,
easy-going manner.
Possessing a typical Israeli trait of not dwelling on
ceremony, she was last year picked up by a microphone telling
Israeli President Shimon Peres, who had called to congratulate
her on winning the world title, that she couldn't talk.
"Just a minute Shimon, I can't talk now, they are holding
the opening ceremony," she said without a second thought, as she
replied to Israel's head of state and probably its most revered
living statesman.
One of Israel's top medal chances at the 2012 Games,
three-times world champion Korzits is aware of the weight of
expectation on her as Israeli eyes focus on the sailing regatta
in Weymouth on England's south coast in July and August.
Israel has won three Olympic windsurfing medals - Gal
Fridman won bronze in Atlanta and gold in Athens and Shahar
Tzuberi, who will also race in Weymouth, won bronze at the
Beijing Games.
Korzits was well placed for a podium finish at the "Sail for
Gold" regatta in Weymouth this week and hoped to at least equal
her third-placed finish at the same event last year.
She said she much prefers windy conditions, but has been
training for all types of weather at the Olympics, although the
cold waters of the English Channel are not to her liking.
"The wind is really good over there but it's quite cold so
it's really hard as I'm from Israel, a warm country but we are
working to fit in with all the conditions, not only in the
strong wind, which is my speciality," she said.
STRAIGHT-TALKING ISRAELI
The vivacious, straight-talking Israeli won her first world
championship in Cadiz, Spain in 2003 and went to the Athens
Games the following year expecting to fulfil her nation's hopes,
but finished down the field in 13th position.
She did not qualify for Beijing in 2008 but following
back-to-back world titles in 2011-12 she feels ready to deliver.
"The second time at the Olympics is the real race, because
the first time it's overwhelming, with so many people around
that are never there at other events, and there is so much
interest from the media," she said.
"I think I have learned a lot, I now have eight-nine years
of experience, I'm more mature and I'll use that experience
now."
Korzits almost drowned twice after being hit by rivals but
has shrugged off those incidents and has recovered fully from
the injuries she sustained. They convinced her that people were
more of a threat in the sea than the elements.
"Nature is stronger than all of us," the 28-year-old told
Reuters in a recent interview. "Many people don't know how to
feel nature's movement as I can, and sometimes they make
mistakes.
"I also make mistakes but I have learned from them ... I'm
more scared of people in the sea than of nature, I have to fit
in with nature."
In Hawaii, Korzits had to be pulled to safety after another
surfer crashed into her from behind, cracking two of her ribs
and fracturing a bone in her leg.
At the 2010 European championships in Poland, she was
knocked off her board by a fellow competitor and was trapped
under the sails. She lost consciousness and had to be rescued by
a nearby motorboat.
Korzits' coach Ben Finkelstein said her most important asset
was her knowledge of the sea and her ability to predict wind and
wave patterns, enhancing her control of the sailboard.
"She knows the sea well and can't live without it. She can
sense the direction of the waves and currents and she will know
how to take advantage and be fastest on the water by shifting
her weight at just the right time," he said.
(Writing by Ori Lewis)