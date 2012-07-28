By Alexander Smith
| WEYMOUTH, England, July 28
winds erupted in Weymouth Bay on Saturday as an anarchic troupe
of acrobats, actors and dancers fought to banish the doldrums on
the eve of the Olympic sailing regatta.
Not to be outdone by London's spectacular opening ceremony
on Friday, the English seaside town that along with its near
neighbour Portland is hosting the world's best sailors, staged
its own extravaganza.
At the end of the 'Battle for the Winds' the waters of
Weymouth Bay were set alight as 2,012 people waded into its
murky depths holding flaming torches above their heads.
Thousands flocked to the beach to catch the show, which
included disabled performers from Britain and Brazil and
captured some of the carnival atmosphere more typical of Rio de
Janeiro than the cooler waters of England's south coast.
"I doubt we'll ever get a bigger audience than this," said a
beaming Jamie Beddard, 45, one of the directors who masterminded
the ambitious production.
The winds - north, east, south and west - were represented
by local groups clad in a variety of Monty Python-esque costumes
and elaborate headgear adorned with wings and whirling blades.
"It's brilliant. We've come all the way down from London to
see it," said 32-year-old Kate Andrews who along with adults and
children of all ages stood in awe as a mixture of aerobatics and
pyrotechnics gripped beachgoers.
The doldrums arrived dramatically from the sea in the form
of a grotesquely made-up character brought ashore in a burst of
red flares by a group of British marines aboard a launching
craft from HMS Bulwark, which is responsible for marine security
during the Games.
After a convoluted war between the winds, "Doldrum" is
finally defeated and Aeolus, the wind father, is able to
proclaim the breezes will be fair for the Olympic hopefuls who
for the next two weeks will fight their own battles with the
winds, and each other.
