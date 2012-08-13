By Peter Smith
| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 13 An era of British
sailing dominance came to an end on home waters at the London
Olympics as Australia stole the host nation's crown, winning
three of the 10 golds up for grabs.
Sailing, which lives in fear of being dropped from the Games
because of the costs and the perception that it is not a
spectator friendly sport, had all to play for at Weymouth and
Portland.
It did not disappoint.
Spectators witnessed thrills, spills and some
disappointments with only Finn sailor Ben Ainslie able to
deliver gold for the pre-Games favourites Team GB.
Ainslie's medal came by the slimmest of margins as the
35-year-old's gritty determination and guile helped him become
the most successful Olympic sailor ever with four golds and a
silver in five Games.
His duel with Jonas Hogh-Christensen for the Finn title -
held for more than half a century by the Dane's compatriot Paul
Elvstrom - was the most acrimonious of an otherwise largely
uncontroversial regatta.
Early concerns about the 10 gold medals being decided in a
final race after a series of 10 proved unfounded and the format
rewarded spectators with some thrilling racing.
Highlights included the Swedish duo of Fredrik Loof and Max
Salminen snatching victory from Britain's reigning champions
Iain Percy and Andrew "Bart" Simpson in the Star class with a
superb final sail.
The "Nothe" medal course, close to the shore to provide a
perfect spectacle for the paying public, presented one of the
trickiest stretches of water even the most experienced Olympic
sailors had navigated, with at times flukey winds making for
some unexpected results.
The U.S. failed to win a single medal for the first time
since 1936 as the squad continued the process of changing the
way it trains to replicate the British model.
The spoils were shared among 15 nations with Cyprus
celebrating its first Olympic medal in any sport for Pavlos
Kontides, who won silver in the Laser single-handed class behind
a dominant Tom Slingsby of Australia.
Australia's three golds and a silver relegated Britain to
third with one gold and four silvers behind Spain, whose women
take home two golds in the windsurfing and the match racing.
The Netherlands won a gold in men's windsurfing and the
other golds were won by Sweden in the Star, China in the women's
Laser Radial and New Zealand in the women's two-handed 470.
Several Olympic veterans will not be making the voyage to
Rio de Janeiro and some of the boats were raced for the last
time in an Olympic championship.
The Star, designed in 1910, and the largest and heaviest of
the classes is being decommissioned, unless bronze medallists
Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada of Brazil can persuade the
International Sailing Federation (ISAF) to grant the keelboat a
reprieve.
Another change at the Brazilian Olympic sailing venue of
Guanabara Bay in 2016 will be the introduction of kitesurfing,
which takes over from windsurfing.
The decision has been challenged by the windsurfing class
association, but gold medallist Dorian Van Rijsselberge of the
Netherlands and silver medallist Nick Dempsey of Britain have
already said they are switching to kiteboarding.
"Mixed doubles" will also feature, closing the gender gap,
with the inclusion of the multi-hull two person Nacra 17 class.
While on-board cameras made for some great action TV footage,
they were not universally popular among the sailors, with some
complaining they got in the way.
Despite this, there have been calls for more technology to
help umpires and juries, with some suggesting the use of video
for starts and finishes in 2016.
"The sport is advancing probably faster than the umpires and
technology involved," Ian Ainslie, chief coach of the Dutch
team, told Reuters.
"You see them having to make a call on a split second
incident which could change the nature of the result totally."
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Nick Mulvenney)