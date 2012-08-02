LONDON, Aug 2 Austria won race 1 of the Olympic
men's sailing 470 opening series on Thursday.
Results Table
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 1
1. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria)1 points
2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 2
3. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 3
4. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 4
5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5
6. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 6
7. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 7
8. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 8
9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 9
10. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 10
Standings Men 470
1. Florian Reichstaedter/Matthias Schmid (Austria)1
2. Stuart Bithell/Luke Patience (Britain) 2
3. Mathew Belcher//Malcolm Page (Australia) 3
4. Sebastian Ostling/Anton Dahlberg (Sweden) 4
5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5
6. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 6
7. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 7
8. Jason Saunders/Paul Snow-Hansen (New Zealand) 8
9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 9
10. Kalle Coster/Sven Coster (Netherlands) 10