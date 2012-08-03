LONDON, Aug 3 Italy won race 3 of the Olympic
men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London Games on
Friday with 1 point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in
London.
Results Table
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 3
1. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 1 points
2. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 2
3. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 3
4. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 4
5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 5
6. Wang Weidong/Deng Daokun (China) 6
7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria) 7
8. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 8
9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 9
10. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 10
Standings Men 470
1. Stuart Bithell/Luke Patience (Britain) 7
2. Florian Reichstaedter/Matthias Schmid (Austria) 12
3. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 14
4. Sebastian Ostling/Anton Dahlberg (Sweden) 18
5. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 27
6. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 30
7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 30
8. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 32
9. Kalle Coster/Sven Coster (Netherlands) 32
10. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 33