LONDON, Aug 3 Australia won race 4 of the
Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Friday with one
point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.
Results Table
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 4
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1 points
2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 2
3. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 3
4. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 4
5. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 5
6. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 6
7. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 7
8. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 8
9. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 9
10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 10
Standings Men 470
1. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 9
2. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 15
3. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 31
4. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 32
5. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 35
6. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 36
7. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 39
8. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 40
9. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 41
10. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 41