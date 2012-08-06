Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain won race 7 of the Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Monday at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London.
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 7 1. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 1 points 2. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 2 3. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 3 4. Mikhail Sheremetyev/Maxim Sheremetyev (Russia) 4 5. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 5 6. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 6 7. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 7 8. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 8 9. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 9 10. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 10
Standings Men 470 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 11 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 13 3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 38 4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 42 5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 44 6. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 48 7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria)51 8. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 53 9. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 54 10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 60
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.