Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series results on Monday.
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 8 1. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 1 points 2. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 2 3. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 3 4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 4 5. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 5 6. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 6 7. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 7 8. Park Gunwoo/Cho Sung-Min (South Korea) 8 9. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 9 10. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 16 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 17 3. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 46 4. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 46 5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 47 6. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 56 7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 59 8. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 61 9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 61 10. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 68
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.