(Adds details)
By Peter Smith
LONDON Australia took gold in the postponed
men's two-hander 470 sailing class at the London Olympics on
Friday with Britain taking silver.
Overall leaders and pre-event favourites Mathew Belcher and
Malcolm Page, triple world champions, edged a tight contest with
their British challengers Luke Patience and Stuart Bithell who
were lagging just behind going into the title decider.
Patience and Bithell were runners-up to Belcher and Page in
the 2011 world championships.
Racing was called off on Thursday because of a lack of wind
but the men's event got under way at 1200 local time (1100 GMT),
with the women's to follow.
The sailors faced different conditions on Friday with the
wind for the first time coming from the southeast but Australia
mastered it best to prevail.
The gold-medal race, which counted for double points, was
held on the spectator-friendly, shore-based Nothe course.
The short course, which has gained a reputation for its
unpredictable wind shifts, provided the added element of swell
coming from the southeast due to the change in wind direction.
The race for bronze saw Argentina's Lucas Calabrese and Juan
de la Fuente deny Italy's Gabrio Zandona and Pietro Zucchetti.
(Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark Meadows)