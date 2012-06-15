By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 One is white and the
offspring of a South African yachting great. The other is black
and hails from a shantytown set up by the defunct apartheid
regime as a ghetto.
Together, Roger Hudson and Asenathi Jim are the South
African entry for the two-man 470 sailing event at the London
Olympics. They see themselves as symbols of the multi-racial
country former President Nelson Mandela was trying to forge.
"We are going to be a light in South Africa - a good
combination in and out of the water," Jim told Reuters.
The two are long shots for medals, having only been together
for about 18 months in an event where the world's top pairs have
usually been sailing partners for at least a decade.
The two are the unlikeliest of shipmates.
Hudson, now in his early 30s, grew up in the world of
sailing, long associated with affluence. Jim, 20, comes from the
Red Hill township overlooking the waters near Cape Town, a place
whose streets of broken asphalt are a world away from the
pristine yacht clubs dotting the coast.
As a teen, Jim joined the Izivungu Sailing School, aimed at
building self-esteem and sailing skills among the legions of
poor black youth whose lives have improved little since
white-minority apartheid rule ended in 1994.
Jim, who goes by the nickname "squirrel", took to the water
like a duck, moving into the crew assembled by RaceAhead, set up
by Roger Hudson and his father David Hudson, who represented
South Africa at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and managed the
country's team at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
SCARS OF APARTHEID
Their RaceAhead foundation brings together promising sailors
from diverse economic backgrounds in a nation where the scars of
apartheid still run deep, and deep inequalities persist.
According to Statistics South Africa, 29 percent of blacks
are unemployed compared with 5.9 percent of whites, while IHS
Global Insight, an economic consultancy, estimates that whites
have an average income nearly seven times that of blacks.
Roger Hudson, a teenager when Mandela became president, said
he was inspired by his vision of a racially unified South Africa
and the way he brought the country together through sport.
"When we put aside our different backgrounds and cultures to
work together, we can be very strong," he said.
When Jim, named SA Sailing Magazine's South African sailor
of the year in 2010, said he saw his future as a competitive
sailor, Hudson welcomed him aboard.
With Jim as the helmsman and Hudson as the sail trimmer and
tactician, they have climbed up world rankings from 213th in
June 2011 to 46th less than a year later.
They hope to leave a few teams in their wake in London.
"Everyone we put behind us is a success because they are all
of an extremely high pedigree," Hudson said.
Their plan is to position Jim as a top sailor for the 2016
Games and a medallist by 2020.
For David Hudson, seeing his son and Jim sailing together in
London will be a victory for the country.
"This is the optimistic vision of a new South Africa," he
said.
