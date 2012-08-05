Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Australia's Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen won Race 12 of the Olympic men's sailing 49er opening series on Sunday. Results Table Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 12 1. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 1 points 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 2 3. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia) 3 4. Allan Norregaard/Peter Lang (Denmark) 4 5. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 5 6. Jonas von Geijer/Niclas During (Sweden) 6 7. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 7 8. Gordon Cook/Hunter Lowden (Canada) 8 9. Tobias Schadewaldt/Hannes Baumann (Germany) 9 10. Bernardo Freitas/Francisco Andrade (Portugal) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 43 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 53 3. Lauri Lehtinen/Kalle Bask (Finland) 77 4. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 84 5. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 87 6. Bernardo Freitas/Francisco Andrade (Portugal) 88 7. Allan Norregaard/Peter Lang (Denmark) 92 8. Jonas von Geijer/Niclas During (Sweden) 96 9. Nico Delle Karth/Nikolaus Resch (Austria) 97 10. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 104
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.