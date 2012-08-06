Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Australia won race 14 of the Olympic men's sailing 49er opening series at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London on Monday.
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 14 1. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 1 point 2. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 2 3. Allan Norregaard/Peter Lang (Denmark) 3 4. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 4 5. Giuseppe Angilella/Gianfranco Sibello (Italy) 5 6. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 6 7. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 7 8. Erik Storck/Trevor Moore (U.S.) 8 9. Gordon Cook/Hunter Lowden (Canada) 9 10. Jonas Von Geijer/Niclas During (Sweden) 10
Standings Men 49er 1. Iain Jensen/Nathan Outteridge (Australia) 45 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 70 3. Peter Lang/Allan Norregaard (Denmark) 99 4. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 101 5. Francisco Andrade/Bernardo Freitas (Portugal) 106 6. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 107 7. Kalle Bask/Lauri Lehtinen (Finland) 107 8. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 112 9. Niclas During/Jonas Von Geijer (Sweden) 124 10. Gianfranco Sibello/Giuseppe Angilella (Italy) 131
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.