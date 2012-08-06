Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Italy won race 15 of the Olympic men's sailing 49er opening series on Monday at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London.
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 15 1. Giuseppe Angilella/Gianfranco Sibello (Italy) 1 point 2. Lauri Lehtinen/Kalle Bask (Finland) 2 3. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 3 4. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 4 5. Dionysios Dimou/Michalis Pateniotis (Greece) 5 6. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 6 7. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 7 8. Tobias Schadewaldt/Hannes Baumann (Germany) 8 9. Allan Norregaard/Peter Lang (Denmark) 9 10. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Iain Jensen/Nathan Outteridge (Australia) 48 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 76 3. Peter Lang/Allan Norregaard (Denmark) 108 4. Kalle Bask/Lauri Lehtinen (Finland) 109 5. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 114 6. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 115 7. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 116 8. Francisco Andrade/Bernardo Freitas (Portugal) 120 9. Gianfranco Sibello/Giuseppe Angilella (Italy) 132 10. Niclas During/Jonas Von Geijer (Sweden) 135
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.