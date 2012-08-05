Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's Ben Ainslie won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing Finn event on Sunday. Denmark's Jonas Hoegh Christensen won the silver and France's Jonathan Lobert won the bronze. Results Table Results Finn Men Medal Race 1. Jonathan Lobert (France) 2 points 2. Dan Slater (New Zealand) 4 3. Rafael Trujillo (Spain) 6 4. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 8 5. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 10 6. Daniel Birgmark (Sweden) 12 7. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 14 8. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 16 9. Ben Ainslie (Britain) 18 10. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Ben Ainslie (Britain) 46 points 2. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 46 3. Jonathan Lobert (France) 49 4. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 52 5. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 55 6. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 63 7. Dan Slater (New Zealand) 83 8. Rafael Trujillo (Spain) 86 9. Daniel Birgmark (Sweden) 90 10. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 92 11. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 85 12. Zach Railey (U.S.) 97 13. Brendan Casey (Australia) 106 14. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 108 15. Greg Douglas (Canada) 137 16. Piotr Kula (Poland) 148 17. Eduard Skornyakov (Russia) 153 18. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 154 19. Oleksiy Borysov (Ukraine) 160.6 20. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 161
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.