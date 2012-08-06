Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Australia's Tom Slingsby won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing laser on Monday. Cyprus' Pavlos Kontides won the silver and Sweden's Rasmus Myrgren won the bronze. Results Laser Men Medal Race 1. Simon Grotelueschen (Germany) 2 points 2. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 4 3. Paul Goodison (Britain) 6 4. Andrew Murdoch (New Zealand) 8 5. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 10 6. Rasmus Myrgren (Sweden) 12 7. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 14 8. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 16 9. Tom Slingsby (Australia) 18 10. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tom Slingsby (Australia) 43 points 2. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 59 3. Rasmus Myrgren (Sweden) 72 4. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 77 5. Andrew Murdoch (New Zealand) 87 6. Simon Grotelueschen (Germany) 92 7. Paul Goodison (Britain) 93 8. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 106 9. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 108 10. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 119 11. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 112 12. Javier Hernandez (Spain) 118 13. Bruno Fontes (Brazil) 125 14. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 130 15. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 145 16. Kristian Ruth (Norway) 145 17. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 145 18. Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia) 148 19. Thorbjorn Schierup (Denmark) 157 20. Andreas Geritzer (Austria) 158
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.