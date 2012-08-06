Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 6 Four times world champion Tom Slingsby won Olympic sailing men's Laser gold on Monday, banishing the demons of his failure in Beijing in 2008 and succeeding after 12 years of preparation.
The Australian raced calmly to victory in the medal race on the Nothe course, comfortably leaving his nearest rival Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus well behind.
Kontides took silver and the honour of winning his country's first ever medal at the Olympics after 25 years as an independent sporting nation.
Rasmus Myrgren fought off the Croation challenge of Tonci Stipanovic to win bronze and a second sailing medal for Sweden following their gold in the Star class on Sunday.
There were emotional scenes as Slingsby's parents from Australia celebrated their son's win watching from the heights of the Nothe hill overlooking the course. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.