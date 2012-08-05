Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 The Netherlands' Dorian van Rijsselberghe won the Olympic men's sailing RS-X Race 9 on Sunday. Results Table Results RS-X Men Opening Series Race 9 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 2 3. Aron Gadorfalvi (Hungary) 3 4. Byron Kokalanis (Greece) 4 5. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 5 6. Maksym Oberemko (Ukraine) 6 7. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 7 8. Julien Bontemps (France) 8 9. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 9 10. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 10 11. Bob Willis (U.S.) 11 12. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 12 13. Przemyslaw Miarczynski (Poland) 13 14. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina) 14 15. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 15 16. Leung Ho Tsun (Hong Kong) 16 17. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 17 18. Luka Mratovic (Croatia) 18 19. Yoan Kolev (Bulgaria) 19 20. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 20 Standings Men RS-X 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 10 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 33 3. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 33 4. Przemek Miarczynski (Poland) 42 5. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 56 6. Julien Bontemps (France) 60 7. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 63 8. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 63 9. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 85 10. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania) 93 11. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 101 12. Leung Ho Tsun (Hong Kong) 104 13. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina) 109 14. Lee Tae Hoon (South Korea) 120 15. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 127 16. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 128 17. Wang Aichen (China) 139 18. Dmitry Polishchuk (Russia) 139 19. Luka Mratovic (Croatia) 144 20. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 145
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.