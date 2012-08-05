Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Israel's Shahar Zubari won the Olympic men's sailing RS-X Race 10 on Sunday. Results Table Results RS-X Men Opening Series Race 10 1. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 1 points 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 2 3. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 3 4. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 4 5. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 5 6. Julien Bontemps (France) 6 7. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina) 7 8. Yoan Kolev (Bulgaria) 8 9. Byron Kokalanis (Greece) 9 10. Przemyslaw Miarczynski (Poland) 10 11. Maksym Oberemko (Ukraine) 11 12. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 12 13. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 13 14. Wang Aichen (China) 14 15. Federico Esposito (Italy) 15 16. Daniel Flores (Venezuela) 16 17. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 17 18. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 18 19. Lee Tae Hoon (South Korea) 19 20. David Mier y Teran (Mexico) 20 Standings Men RS-X 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 13 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 35 3. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 46 4. Przemyslaw Miarczynski (Poland) 52 5. Byron Kokalanis (Greece) 65 6. Julien Bontemps (France) 66 7. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 80 8. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 80 9. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 103 10. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 113 11. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina) 116 12. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania) 120 13. Leung Ho Tsun (Hong Kong) 125 14. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 131 15. Lee Tae Hoon (South Korea) 139 16. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 150 17. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 150 18. Wang Aichen (China) 153 19. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 155 20. Dmitry Polishchuk (Russia) 167
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.