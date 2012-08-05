Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Sweden's Fredrik Loof and Max Salminen won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing Star competition on Sunday. Britain's Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson won the silver and Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada won the bronze. Results Table Results Star Men Medal Race 1. Fredrik Loof/Max Salminen (Sweden) 2 points 2. Hamish Pepper/Jim Turner (New Zealand) 4 3. Robert Stanjek/Frithjof Kleen (Germany) 6 4. Xavier Rohart/Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (France) 8 5. Eivind Melleby/Petter Morland Pedersen (Norway) 10 6. Mark Mendelblatt/Brian Fatih (U.S.) 12 7. Robert Scheidt/Bruno Prada (Brazil) 14 8. Iain Percy/Andrew Simpson (Britain) 16 9. Mateusz Kusznierewicz/Dominik Zycki (Poland) 18 10. Peter O'Leary/David Burrows (Ireland) 20 Standings Men Star 1. Fredrik Loof/Max Salminen (Sweden) 32 points 2. Iain Percy/Andrew Simpson (Britain) 34 3. Robert Scheidt/Bruno Prada (Brazil) 40 4. Eivind Melleby/Petter Morland Pedersen (Norway) 63 5. Hamish Pepper/Jim Turner (New Zealand) 70 6. Robert Stanjek/Frithjof Kleen (Germany) 70 7. Mark Mendelblatt/Brian Fatih (U.S.) 71 8. Mateusz Kusznierewicz/Dominik Zycki (Poland) 72 9. Xavier Rohart/Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (France) 86 10. Peter O'Leary/David Burrows (Ireland) 95
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.